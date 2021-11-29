

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced Joseph Smith has been named senior vice president and chief scientific officer. Smith joined the company from Digital Health Corp, a holding company where he served as president and CEO. He also served as president for a digital transformation consultancy.



'Joe is a digital health pioneer who brings more than 30 years of experience to BD, with his life's work focused on the intersection of medicine and technology,' said Elizabeth McCombs, executive vice president and chief technology officer.



