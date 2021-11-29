

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer price inflation further accelerated sharply in November to its highest level since July 2008, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 5.64 percent year-on-year after a 4.16 percent increase in the previous month.



The latest figure was the highest since July 2008, when it was 5.90 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the index rose by 1.43 points or 1.25 percent.



Inflation based on the health index accelerated to 4.81 percent from 3.48 percent.



The biggest increase among the main CPI components was again for energy.



Energy inflation was 46.4 percent, adding 3.92 percent to the total, versus 30.86 percent in the previous month.



Food inflation climbed to 0.47 percent from -0.23 percent in October.



Core inflation, which excludes energy products and unprocessed food, rose further to 2.14 percent from 1.95 percent in October.



