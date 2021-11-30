

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China moved into expansion territory in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a PMI score of 50.1.



That exceeded expectations for 49.6 and was up from 49.2 in October. It also moved above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 52.3, easing slightly from 52.4 in the previous month.



The general PMI that combines the two had a score of 52.2 - up from 50.8 a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de