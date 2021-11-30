

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said it posted a wider headline loss before tax in fiscal 2021 as a result of the continued impact of Covid-19. easyJet flew 20.4 million passengers, down 58% from prior year. Total revenue declined by 52% mainly due to prior year first half period having no impact from Covid-19. Looking forward, easyJet plans to grow to pre pandemic capacity by 2023.



For the year ending 30 September 2021, headline loss before tax widened to 1.14 billion pounds from a loss of 835 million pounds, prior year. Headline loss per share was 166.9 pence compared to a loss of 149.7 pence.



Reported loss before tax was 1.04 billion pounds compared to a loss of 1.27 billion pounds, last year. Loss per share was 159.0 pence compared to a loss of 222.9 pence. Total revenue decreased by 52% to 1.46 billion pounds from 3.01 billion pounds, previous year. Passenger revenue decreased by 57% to 1.00 billion pounds.



easyJet expects to fly approximately 65% of 2019 capacity levels in first quarter with loads expected to be over 80%. Second quarter capacity is expected to be approximately 70% of second quarter 2019 levels. easyJet currently projects that fourth quarter capacity will have recovered to around fourth quarter 2019 capacity levels.



The Board did not recommend the payment of a dividend in respect of the year ended 30 September 2021. The dividend policy will be reviewed by the Board during fiscal 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EASYJET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de