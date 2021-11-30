

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) on Tuesday reported Loss before tax of 194.9 million pounds in the full-year 2021, narrower than 699.5 million pounds a year ago, driven by recovery in segments from the pandemic-driven slump.



Loss per basic share was 52p for the year compared with loss per basic share of 222.7p a year ago.



Shaftesbury said it had a sustained recovery in footfall in the second half of the year, with weekends currently back to 2019 levels and weekdays at about 80%.



EPRA earnings were 13.3 million pounds or 3.5p per share for the year compared with 29.4 million pounds or 9.4p per share last year.



Net property income for the period declined to 64.7 million pounds from 74.3 million in the prior year.



Further, the company said is Board has recommended a final dividend of 4p per share, which, if approved at the AGM, will be paid on 11 February 2022.



'There has been great progress on our road to recovery in recent months. Although there is still further to travel before certainty and confidence fully return, we believe that the combination of our exceptional and adaptable portfolio, and our culture, people and relationships will deliver a sustained return to growth and prosperity, and ensure we live up to the expectations of our shareholders and other stakeholders, for many years to come,' commented Brian Bickell, Chief Executive.



