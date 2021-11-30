

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS):



-Earnings: RMB194.22 million in Q3 vs. RMB6.85 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB0.49 in Q3 vs. -RMB6.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB15.85 million or RMB0.31 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB8.57 billion in Q3 vs. RMB8.77 billion in the same period last year.



