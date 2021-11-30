

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. said the Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project has officially started construction. The project is a hydrogen production plant that directly uses large-scale photovoltaic power generation. It is mainly comprised of five sections: photovoltaic power generation, power transmission and transformation, hydrogen from water electrolysis, hydrogen storage and hydrogen transport.



With total investment of $470.77 million, the project will produce an annual output of green hydrogen reaching 20,000 tons when put into operation. The project is expected to be completed and put into operation in June 2023.



