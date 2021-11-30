

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales declined at a faster pace in October, the statistical office INE said on Tuesday.



Retail sales dropped by 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.1 percent fall in September.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales slid 2.5 percent annually, in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise a month ago.



Data showed that food sales decreased 0.6 percent, while non-food product sales logged a bigger decline of 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in September.



