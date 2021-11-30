

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) said a unit of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC has entered into an agreement to sell a 50% non-controlling interest in an approximately 2,520 megawatt portfolio of long-term contracted renewables assets to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. NextEra Energy plans to sell the interests in the assets for a total consideration of approximately $849 million.



The remaining 50% interest in the portfolio is under an agreement to be sold by NextEra Energy Resources to NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP).



