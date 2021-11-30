

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO) said it is rapidly moving to evaluate the company's COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidates INO-4800 and INO-4802 against the emerging Omicron variant. Also, INOVIO has started pre-clinical development of an Omicron-specific DNA vaccine candidate.



INOVIO plans to test clinical samples from its INO-4800 vaccine candidate as well as its pan-COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4802 against the Omicron variant to assess the generation of immune responses, with data expected in the coming weeks.



'We believe that INO-4800's ability to generate durable T cell responses, which could be resilient to changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, positions INO-4800 as a potentially important tool in the U.S. and international arsenal against both current and future variants,' said, Joseph Kim, INOVIO's CEO.



