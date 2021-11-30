

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced that it is raising paid parental leave for all employees worldwide to 14 weeks from the current 8 weeks, starting January 1, 2022, as part of its continuing efforts to support gender equity in the workplace.



The eligible employees are paid 100% of their base salary during the 14-week leave period regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Employees welcoming a child into their family through childbirth, adoption, surrogacy, or due to custody will receive equal amount of paid time off.



Sanofi's new global framework will provide a minimum benefit of paid parental leave so that all employees worldwide receive at least the same amount of paid time off. The new framework will not change or decrease existing benefits in countries that already offer more than 14 weeks of paid parental leave.



Sanofi's enhanced paid parental leave builds on the generous benefits already available to U.S. employees and their families. This includes programs such as financial assistance for adoption, surrogacy or infertility, pre-maternity leave, special needs support, and childcare center discounts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de