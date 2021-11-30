

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to slip 2.7 percent on quarter and rise 3.0 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent on quarter and 9.6 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will provide Q3 numbers for capital spending; in the previous three months, capex was up 5.3 percent on year.



South Korea will see November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surged 40.5 percent on year, up from 37.8 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 27.7 percent, up from 24.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus was $1.69 billion in October.



Indonesia will release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, inflation was up 0.12 percent on month and 1.66 percent on year.



Thailand will see November results for its business confidence index; in October, the index score was 47.0.



Finally, a number of regional nations will see November results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Markit Economics, including Australia, China (Caixin), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

