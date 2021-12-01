

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV) on Wednesday announced the completion of the sale of its Italian Life Insurance businesses to CNP Assurances. With the receipt of the cash consideration of 462 million pounds (543 million euros), the exit from the Italian market stands completed.



The transactions were announced in March 2021.



Shares of Aviva closed Tuesday's trading at 385 pounds, up 6.80 pounds or 1.80 percent from previous close.



