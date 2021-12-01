

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - German healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Wednesday announced a series of changes to its management board effective January 1, 2022.



The latest changes to the board follow a unanimous decision by the supervisory board of the company to adapt a new composition for the board to the Fresenius' new operating model, which is being launched in 2023.



Stephan Sturm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, said, 'The Supervisory Board fully supports the upcoming reorganization as it will strengthen Fresenius Medical Care and lay the foundations for the company's continued, successful development.'



The new, globally operating Care Delivery segment, in which the company is combining its global healthcare services business, will be led by William Valle, present CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America.



Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsäß, currently CEO of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, will take over responsibility for the new, globally operating Care Enablement segment, in which Fresenius Medical Care is consolidating its previously decentralized healthcare products business under a global MedTech umbrella.



Rice Powell is expected to continue to serve as Fresenius Medical Care's CEO, and the Global Medical Office will continue to be led by Franklin W. Maddux, MD. The Group's Chief Financial Officer Helen Giza will also be taking on the additional role of Chief Transformation Officer.



