

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



OceanPal Inc. (OP) is up over 56% at $8.15 Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) is up over 47% at $1.95 Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is up over 28% at $1.46 SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is up over 22% at $1.83 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is up over 10% at $7.60 Box, Inc. (BOX) is up over 9% at $25.65 Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) is up over 9% at $13.96 BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is up over 8% at $13.90 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 7% at $6.85 Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is up over 7% at $0.39



In the Red



Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is down over 20% at $20.87 Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 18% at $0.95 CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) is down over 17% at $1.85 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is down over 10% at $4.52 NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 7% at $1.87 Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXT) is down over 6% at $5.36



