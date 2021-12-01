

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced Wednesday that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the June 2020 decision by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia invalidating Biogen's Tecfidera patent, U.S. Patent No. 8,399,514, for lack of written description.



Viatris launched the first therapeutically equivalent substitutable generic to Tecfidera in August 2020. The drug provides the multiple sclerosis community with access to more affordable treatment options.



'Bringing a product like generic Tecfidera to market highlights our unwavering commitment to removing barriers to patient access, including challenging unsupportable legal barriers,' said Michael Goettler, Chief Executive Officer of Viatris.



