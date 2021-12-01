

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for November is scheduled for release at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the yen, it was steady against the pound and the euro. Against the franc, it rose



The greenback was worth 113.32 against the yen, 1.1316 against the euro, 1.3317 against the pound and 0.9215 against the franc at 8:10 am ET.



