Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850347 ISIN: US0530151036 Ticker-Symbol: ADP 
Tradegate
01.12.21
15:58 Uhr
201,10 Euro
-2,75
-1,35 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,55201,7516:05
201,50201,6516:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADP
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC201,10-1,35 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.