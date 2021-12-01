

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced the launch of an authorized generic of Epiduo Forte Gel, or adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.3%/2.5%, in the U.S. It is a topical prescription medicine used to treat acne vulgaris.



The company noted that Epiduo Forte Gel had annual sales of $253 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data, as of September 2021.



Christine Baeder, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA, said: 'Continuing to advance and launch much-needed generic drugs is critical to ensuring access to quality medicines to everyone who needs them.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de