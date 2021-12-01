

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - A consortium, which comprised of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (49 percent equity portion) and a Turkish airport operating company TAV Airports (51 percent equity portion), won the tender held by the Turkish State Airports Authority or DHMI for additional investments to increase the capacity of Antalya Airport and concessioning of the operating rights of the existing international terminal, CIP terminal, general aviation terminal, domestic terminal and their auxiliaries.



As per the tender specifications, the joint venture has the concession right to operate Antalya Airport for 25 years between the dates of January 1, 2027 and December 31, 2051.



The total bidding price was 7.25 billion euros + VAT. 25 percent of the bidding price is payable up front to the DHMI within 90 days post closing of the concession contract. 10 percent of the bidding price is payable between the years 2027 and 2031 in equal annual instalments.



The remaining 65 percent of the bidding price will be paid annually between the years 2032 and 2051 in equal instalments. The investment volume for all construction phases is estimated at about 765 million euros, whereby the first phase between the years 2022 and 2025 is expected to amount to about 600 million euros.



Fraport AG and TAV Airports will establish a new concession company, which will be responsible for the planning, construction and financing of the project, and the subsequent operations of the airport.



Fraport AG will inject a total amount of approximately 500 million euros into the new joint venture.



