

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced a positive, one-year Zuranolone 50 mg data in the ongoing open-label SHORELINE study in Patients with major depressive disorder or MDD.



In the zuranolone 50 mg cohort, the majority of patients who responded to an initial 14-day course received only one two-week course of treatment during the study and nearly 80% received only one or two treatment courses in total, the company said.



Zuranolone 50 mg was generally well-tolerated with an overall adverse event profile consistent with data reported earlier and 6.5% of patients discontinuing study drug due to adverse events.



Across the LANDSCAPE clinical program to date, zuranolone has consistently demonstrated rapid and sustained improvements in depressive symptoms and a well-tolerated safety profile.



Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a common but serious mood disorder in which people experience depressive symptoms that impair their social, occupational, educational, or other important functioning, such as a depressed mood or loss of interest or pleasure in daily activities, consistently for at least a two-week period.



