

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) said that its supervisory board once again extended the contract of Chief Executive Officer Heinz-Juergen Bertram ahead of schedule until 2025.



The company noted that Bertram will continue as CEO for a further three years and will drive forward the profitable growth course of the Group.



The company targets sales of 5.5 billion euros to 6 billion euros by 2025. Organic growth is expected to be between 5% and 7%. Symrise aims to generate an EBITDA margin in the range of 20% to 23%.



