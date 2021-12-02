

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rancho Cordova, California-based E-filliate Inc. is recalling about 301,800 units of DEWALT wireless earphones citing burn and fire risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones, which have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds.



Manufacture codes included in the recall are D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104. If no manufacture code is present, the product is included in the recall.



The products were manufactured in China and sold at Home Depot, Lowe's stores and other electronics stores and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.cyberguys.com from December 2019 through July 2021 for about $60.



According to the agency, the wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.



The recall was initiated after E-filliate received 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or use, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.



Consumers are asked to contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product directly to E-filliate in order to receive a free replacement.



In recent recalls, RFA Brands LLC, d/b/a myCharge in late October called back about 67,000 units of powerbanks as its lithium-ion battery could overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de