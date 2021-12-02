

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) said that Kenneth Gregor will step down as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of the company no later than 30 June 2022.



The company said it has initiated a process to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer and will provide an update once that has concluded.



Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: 'Over the last 18 months Ken has played a significant role in rebuilding Aston Martin Lagonda's financial position and setting the business on a strong pathway for the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de