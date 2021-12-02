

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK, GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) said preclinical data demonstrated that sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, retains activity against key mutationsof the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab.



The companies said that the data will be confirmed by further in vitro pseudo-virus testing. They plans to provide an update on it by the end of 2021.



GSK and Vir are also partnering to investigate the use of sotrovimab in uninfected immunocompromised adults to determine whether sotrovimab can prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection.



