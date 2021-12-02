

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L), a specialist investor, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax grew 173.7 percent to 45.7 million pounds from last year's 16.7 million pounds.



Adjusted earnings per share were 33.9 pence, compared to 14.5 pence a year ago.



Revenue increased 63.5 percent to 143.1 million pounds from prior year's 87.5 million pounds.



Assets under management or AUM increased 84.4 percent to 37.2 billion pounds from 20.2 billion pounds last year. Net inflows were 10.7 billion pounds, up from 3.5 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company proposed final dividend of 17.0 pence per share, bringing total for the year of 20.6 pence per share, up 139.5 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, Impax said it continues to be well positioned to benefit from the many regulatory, policy, market, and investor tailwinds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

