

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in October, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 7.3 percent, as expected, and down from 7.4 percent in September. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.4 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 64,000 from the prior month to 12.045 million in October. Compared to last year, unemployment declined by 1.564 million.



The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25 years fell to 15.9 percent from 16.1 percent in the prior month. Compared to September, youth unemployment fell 9,000.



The overall unemployment rate in the EU27 held steady at 6.7 percent in October.



