

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance swung to deficit in September, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 128 million in September from EUR 1.188 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a deficit of EUR 62.0 million.



In August, the trade deficit was EUR 751 million.



Exports remained unchanged in September, after a 4.2 percent increase in August. In the initial estimate, exports declined 0.6 percent.



Imports increased 14.3 percent annually in September, after a 18.7 percent rise in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, imports grew 12.2 percent.



