

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property development and investment company, Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) on Thursday said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be not less than 60 million pounds, as more people visited its properties on easing the pandemic restrictions.



This is based on stronger collections rates, and a better-than-expected performance from Value Retail.



The company said footfall in the UK and Ireland currently stands at nearly 90% of the comparable period in 2019, and France around 85%.



