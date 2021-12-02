

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) entered a multi-year partnership to deploy Palantir's data integration software platform, Foundry, in Kinder Morgan's storage operations to strengthen pipeline operations. Kinder Morgan will deploy Foundry to optimize its U.S.- based gas storage operations. Foundry will enable Kinder Morgan to make data-driven decisions on gas storage, optimization, and maintenance scheduling.



Palantir Foundry is a vertically integrated software platform that bridges the full spectrum of data operations through a rapid application development environment.



