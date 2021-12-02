

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), a manufacturer of medical devices said on Thursday that has initiated the MODULAR ATP clinical trial to evaluate the safety, performance, and effectiveness of the mCRM Modular Therapy System.



The mCRM System consists of two cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices intended to work together to coordinate therapy: the EMBLEM MRI Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System and the EMPOWER Modular Pacing System (MPS), which is designed to be the first leadless pacemaker capable of delivering both bradycardia pacing support and antitachycardia pacing (ATP).



'Since the EMPOWER MPS device can be delivered percutaneously via a minimally invasive approach without the use of leads, the mCRM System could preserve many of the benefits of the S-ICD System while offering an option for patients who subsequently develop a pacing requirement,' said Kenneth Stein, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Rhythm Management and Global Health Policy, Boston Scientific.



The S-ICD System is a proven treatment option for the prevention of sudden cardiac death and, because it provides protection without touching the heart or substernal space, eliminates many of the complications associated with leads placed in those locations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de