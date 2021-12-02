

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Identiv, Inc. (INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced Thursday that Justin Scarpulla will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 6, 2021.



Interim CFO Ed Kirnbauer will remain at Identiv as Global Corporate Controller and a key leader within Scarpulla's financial team.



Scarpulla brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience to Identiv. He joins Identiv from SpaceX, which designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft, as well as operating the Starlink internet constellation, deploying thousands of advanced communications satellites. While at SpaceX, he managed business leadership engagement across the company, reporting to SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen.



Prior to SpaceX, Scarpulla was Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Incipio and Vice President and Corporate Controller at Vizio. He also served as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at MaxLinear, an NYSE-listed semiconductor company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IDENTIV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de