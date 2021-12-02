

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) announced Thursday that Chairman and CEO James Squires plans to retire on May 1, 2022, at which time Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan Shaw will become CEO. As part of the company's planned succession process, the board of directors has elected Shaw to the role of president, effective immediately.



Squires and Shaw will continue to work closely together over the next five months to complete a smooth transition. The company's executive leadership team now reports to Shaw.



Shaw, with 27 years of experience at Norfolk Southern in marketing, operations, and finance, was appointed CMO in May 2015.



As part of its comprehensive succession plan, the company also announced that Ed Elkins, vice president of industrial products, has been promoted to succeed Shaw as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Elkins joined Norfolk Southern in 1988 as a locomotive engineer and assumed his current role in 2018.



James 'Leggett' Kitchin, currently group vice president of domestic intermodal marketing and sales, will succeed Elkins as vice president of industrial products. These appointments are also effective immediately.



Jeff Heller, vice president of intermodal and automotive, will retire from the company after a 27-year career on March 1, 2022. Shawn Tureman, currently group vice president of industrial products / chemicals, will succeed Heller to the post, effective immediately.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

