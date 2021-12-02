

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - lmost two years after its initial announcement, luxury electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has launched Cyberquad, an all-terrain vehicles for kids.



The ATV is available for $1900 and the company is accepting orders with the delivery supposed to start in two to four weeks' time.



The electric quad bike is designed for kids 8 years old and above. The bike will have a steel frame with cushioned seats and adjustable suspensions on the outside. Under the hood, the bike will have an all-electric motor that can pick up a top speed of 10 miles per hour for a 15-mile range. The speeds will be divided into three parts, 5 mph, 10 mph, and 5 mph in reverse. The company also said that the highest weight that the ATV can carry is 150 lbs or 68 kilograms.



The company claims that the battery will take 5 hours to fully charge and the weight of the rider will be an important variable for the range of the bike. The vehicle uses a 36V battery pack that does not support Supercharging.



According to reports, the ATV is primarily housed in a Yamaha Raptor chassis with the powertrain modified to an electric system by Radio Flyer, the automaker that is building the ATV for Tesla.



The Cybertruck, Tesla's controversial electric truck that raised a few eyebrows, was accompanied by a quad bike but both the projects have returned to development phases and have not been in the news lately.



Musk, during the shareholders' meeting in October, said, 'The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous and, so, we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV. So, if you are going to ATV, well, you might as well have the least dangerous ATV.'



