

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday see November results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, their scores were 53.8 and 51.5, respectively.



Singapore will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 6.0 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year.



Thailand will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent - up from 2.38 percent in October.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see November results for their private sector PMIs from market Economics; in October, their scores were 50.8 and 52.3, respectively.



