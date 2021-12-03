

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RO), said on Friday that its recently acquired subsidiary- TIB Molbiol has developed Research Use Only or RUO test kits to differentiate mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 virus variant.



The three new testing kits are among the first to specify the mutations of the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Swiss multinational healthcare company said in a statement.



In a bid to find suitable test kits for the new variant, TIB Molbiol analyzed the publicly available sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and concluded that all of its PCR tests correctly identify Covid-19 including the new variant- Omicron.



'The VirSNiP variant kits allow differentiation between unique mutations present within the Omicron variant compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants and are for use on LightCycler and cobas z 480 analysers,' the company added.



The technology, quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), which is being used in the test kits can help researchers with improved variant detection and viral research.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

