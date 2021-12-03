

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L), on Friday, said it appointed Andrew Webb as a Non-Executive Director and Chair designate.



Andrew Webb was appointed to the Board on 2 December 2021 and is expected to succeed Steven McTiernan as Chair of Kenmare's Board of Directors. The company further noted that McTiernan will step down from the Board following the company's 2022 Annual General Meeting, having completed a nine-year term on the Board.



Steven McTiernan, Chair of Kenmare, said, 'It has been an honour to be Chair of Kenmare, and I leave the Company in a strong position. Since joining the Board in 2013, and becoming Chairman in 2014, Kenmare has transformed and matured significantly and is now ideally placed to prosper in the decades ahead, with a clear strategy and first-class leadership team...'



