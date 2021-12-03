

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and NZ dollars fell against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as ride-hailing giant Didi Global's plan to delist from the New York stock exchange and a slowdown in Chinese service sector activity dampened risk sentiment.



Didi said that it will start delisting from the NYSE soon and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong.



The firm was facing a ban to register new users and an investigation into its data security as Beijing intensifies crackdown on the internet sector.



The rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world fueled worries about the global economic recovery from the pandemic.



The U.S. reported eight cases of the Omicron variant, after several countries including Norway, Ireland, South Korea and Brazil detected infections.



The latest survey from Caixin showed that China service sector activity slowed to 52.1 in November from 53.8 in October. The expected score was 52.6.



The aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 0.7063 against the greenback, more than 2-month low of 79.85 against the yen and a 1-1/2-year low of 0.9054 against the loonie, down from its early highs of 0.7095, 80.33 and 0.9089, respectively. The aussie is likely to target support around 0.68 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the loonie.



The aussie touched 1.5998 against the euro, falling from a high of 1.5909 seen at 5:45 pm ET. If the aussie drops further, 1.62 is seen as its next support level.



The kiwi slipped to 76.71 against the yen, 1.6656 against the euro and 1.0420 against the aussie, after rising to 77.19, 1.6561 and 1.0395, respectively in early deals. The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 75.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



The kiwi was down against the greenback at a 3-day low of 0.6780, reversing from a high of 0.6819 hit at 6 pm ET. On the downside, 0.66 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies and Eurozone retail sales for October are due in the European session.



U.S. and Canadian jobs data and ISM non-manufacturing PMI, all for November, as well as U.S. factory orders for October will be released in the New York session.



