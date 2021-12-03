

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Friday, Italy's services PMI survey results are due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite survey results are due.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 128.10 against the yen, 1.1294 against the greenback, 0.8507 against the pound and 1.0404 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de