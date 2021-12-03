

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Friday after some press reports regarding the Omicron variant have suggested it might confer more mild illness than previous variants.



Meanwhile, France's industrial production rebounded in October, largely led by a strong recovery in the manufacture of transport equipment, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



Industrial production grew 0.9 percent from September, when it decreased 1.5 percent. Economists had forecast 0.5 percent gain.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,809 after declining 1.3 percent the previous day.



Travel stocks were rising, with airline Air France KLM gaining nearly 1 percent despite fresh curbs in Germany, Netherlands and elsewhere to prevent the spread of the new variant.



