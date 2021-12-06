

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., is recalling around 234,391 pounds of fully cooked pork products citing possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves ham and pepperoni products that come under various brands and produced on various dates. The sell by date of the affected products ranges between 11/8/21 and 5/24/2022.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. M10125' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The recall was initiated after the St. Clair Shores, Michigan -based company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw away them or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls citing listeria concerns, Eagle, Idaho -based Flagship Food Group in late November called back certain TJ Farms Select brand frozen cauliflower. Eugene, Oregon -based Oregon Lox Co. in mid-November called back various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox. Southeastern Grocers Inc. recalled its Fisherman's Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

