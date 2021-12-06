

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WPP (WPP.L, WPPGY) has acquired a majority stake in Made Thought, a branding and design agency. The Group said the acquisition is aligned with its accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to further strengthen its core creative capabilities in marketing, communications and design. Made Thought partners with clients including Pinterest, Unilever, LVMH, MoMA, Sonos, Paul Smith and Rosewood Hotels.



WPP said Made Thought will be integrated into AKQA and will join forces with Universal Design Studio and Map Project Office to form The New Standard, which provides clients with transformational design and creative thinking.



