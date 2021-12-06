

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) said its preliminary fiscal year 2021 underlying profit before tax was up 21.5% on the prior year reflecting a strong operating performance. Group revenue increased 15% on the prior year, reflecting a strong performance in most Industrial end markets and a more gradual improvement in Medical, as elective surgeries take longer to return, following COVID-19 related lockdowns. Group revenue in constant currency was 20% up on the prior year. Looking forward, the Group said, overall, it plans to deliver year-on-year growth in fiscal 2022.



For the 12 months ended 30 September 2021, profit before tax increased to 92.5 million pounds from 63.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 84.0 pence compared to 62.5 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 91.7 million pounds from 75.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 83.4 pence compared to 75.3 pence.



Revenue increased to 306.3 million pounds from 266.0 million pounds, previous year. Group sales volume was 4,373 tonnes, up 25% on the prior year.



The Group has proposed a final dividend of 46.14 pence per share taking the full year dividend to 59.56 pence. The Group also proposed a 50 pence per share special dividend.



