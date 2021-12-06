

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) announced Monday that The Helicopter Company or THC, the first and only helicopter services provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed a second purchase agreement with Airbus Helicopters.



THC, established by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, has ordered for 26 helicopters, comprising twenty orders of the newly launched five bladed H145 and six ACH160 models.



All aircraft feature cutting-edge technologies and biofuel-compatible engines, marking a significant milestone in developing alternatives to conventional aviation fuels and achieving decarbonization of helicopter flights.



The partnership will contribute to the ongoing expansion of THC's regional fleet.



THC previously signed an agreement to buy 10 Airbus H125 helicopters to increase access to domestic tourism destinations and provide services such as filming and aerial surveying.



The purchase agreement forms part of THC's ongoing strategic regional alliances, including a recent partnership with The Red Sea Development Co., the developer behind the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de