

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR Plc (BAG.L), a British manufacturer of soft drinks, said on Monday that it has acquired a 60 percent equity stake in MOMA Foods Limited, a Scottish firm, with its previous agreed plans for a full ownership over the next 36 months. The financial terms of the deal are not known.



The latest transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the A.G. BARR's profits for the current financial ending January 30, the acquirer said in a statement.



Roger White, CEO of AG BARR, commented: 'I'm delighted that AG Barr is venturing into healthy oat-based products with such a great brand and an experienced team, led by Tom. Plant-based milk is a fast-growing category, in particular, and MOMA's oat milk is a premium quality product with huge potential. This exciting investment is a positive indication of AG Barr's growth ambitions.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AG BARR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de