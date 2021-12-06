

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE (RWEOY.PK) and Asia Cement Corp. said they plan to expand existing strategic partnership to jointly drive the growth of offshore wind in Taiwan. RWE said, together ACC, the company will be investigating several new offshore development projects, which will lay the foundation for long-term investments in Taiwan. They intend to jointly develop new offshore wind projects off the west coast of Taiwan - in the county waters of Hsinchu, Taichung and Changhua.



Jens Orfelt, RWE Renewables APAC President for Offshore Wind, said: 'RWE is strongly committed to contributing towards Taiwan's renewable energy targets. Together with our partner ACC we will be investigating several new offshore development projects, which will further strengthen our renewables pipeline in the Asia-Pacific region and lay the foundation for long-term investments in Taiwan.'



