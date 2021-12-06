

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni S.p.A. (E), an Italian oil and gas company, said on Monday that its joint venture- Solenova, with Sonangol Group, an Angolan energy company, has reached final investment decision or FID and signing of the engineering, procurement, and construction or EPC contract for the initial phase of 50 MWp Caraculo photovoltaic project in Namibe province of Angola.



The joint venture is aimed at developing renewable energy projects and the latest development confirms the progress of the project, in line with the expected start-up in the fourth quarter of 2022.



The plant will have a total capacity of 50 MWp to be built in a phased manner, the first phase being 25 MWp, Eni said in a statement.



The Caraculo photovoltaic plant will be an important source of electrical power in the Namibe province, from a renewable resource, and will allow the reduction of diesel consumption for electricity generation, thus reducing the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) and contributing to Angola's energy transition, the Italian energy company added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de