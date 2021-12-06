

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced positive results from U-EXCEED, a Phase 3 induction study, showing upadacitinib (45 mg once daily) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic responsec at week 12.



The study showed that a significantly higher proportion of upadacitinib-treated patients achieved steroid-free clinical remission at week 12 compared to placebo.



The safety results in the study were consistent with the known profile of upadacitinib, with no new safety risks observed.



Upadacitinib, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is being studied as an oral therapy for moderate to severe Crohn's disease and several other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.



Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal (or digestive) tract, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain.



