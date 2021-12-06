

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) said that its board authorized $1 billion for share repurchases, effective immediately. The program is expected to begin in 2021 and will continue throughout 2022.



The company has closed the sale of about 4,850 MWs of fossil generating assets from its East and West regions to Generation Bridge, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners.



At Closing, NRG received $620 million of net proceeds, after purchase price adjustments pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement entered into on February 28, 2021.



