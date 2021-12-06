

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has recalled about half a million adult portable bed rails due to risk of entrapment and asphyxiation that has resulted in two deaths.



The company has announced voluntary recall of four different models of its bed assist handles and bed assist rail because when attached to an adult's bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress, which poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.



The company said it received two reports of entrapment deaths associated with two of its Bed Assist Handle bed rails (models 15064 and RTL15073). The deaths occurred in February 2011 and February 2015, and involved a 93-year-old woman at her home in California, and a 92-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Canada.



Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare said it sold about 496,100 of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at amazon.com and walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from October 2007 through December 2021 for between $30 and $80. The company also sold about 68,000 units in Canada and about 119 units in Mexico.



The company has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare to receive a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de