

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in October, data released by Destatis revealed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew 2.8 percent on a monthly basis in October, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in September. Production was forecast to grow 0.8 percent.



Compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the corona pandemic in Germany, production was 6.5 percent lower in October.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production was up 3.2 percent in October. Year-on-year, industrial production dropped 0.6 percent, bigger than September's 0.4 percent fall.



